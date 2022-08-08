Sindhu defeated Canada's Michelle Li in straight games to win her maiden Commonwealth Games singles gold medal.

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Michelle Li of Canada 21 15, 21-13 to clinch gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday. Notably, this is Sindhu’s third successive singles medal at the CWG and her first gold in the quadrennial showpiece.

Sindhu has a bronze and a silver from the 2014 and 2018 editions respectively, losing to compatriot Saina Nehwal in the gold medal match in Gold Coast four years ago.

She's done it @Pvsindhu1 adds another Commonwealth Games gold medal to her tally in the women's badminton singles! Congratulations! #CommonwealthGames | #B2022 pic.twitter.com/luUy9PhQvz — Commonwealth Sport (@thecgf) August 8, 2022

The shuttler from Hyderabad had been in terrific form throughout CWG 2022, having won all her matches, including the mixed team event where India won silver.

Also, with the win on Monday, Sindhu bettered her already impressive head-to-head record against Li to 9-2. She had defeated the Canadian in each of their three meetings this year.

Earlier, Sindhu rode on her technical superiority to outwit Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in semis to book her berth in the final and assure herself of at least a silver medal. The 27-year-old from Hyderabad had too many weapons in her arsenal, however, she still had to work hard to make it to the summit clash.

Sindhu's medal additionally helped take India's gold medal tally to 19, taking them past New Zealand to the fourth spot on the CWG 2022 medal table.

New Zealand too have won 19 gold medals, but have an overall haul of 48 medals compared to India's 56, as a result of which they've fallen behind.

Later in the final day of the quadrennial showpiece, Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles gold medal match with India hoping to clinch both marquee badminton clashes on Monday.

