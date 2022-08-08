Commonwealth Games: India suffer heavy defeat against Australia, collect silver in men's hockey
Tom Wickham scored twice as Australia completely dominated India to register a 7-0 win in the final to clinch the gold medal.
Manpreet Singh's India hockey team suffered a heavy defeat against Australia in the final of the men's hockey tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.
Tom Wickham scored twice as Australia completely dominated India to register a 7-0 win in the final to clinch the gold medal. It was heartbreak for India, who were no match for the Aussies, and eventually clinched silver.
India opened their CWG 2022 campaign in a style with a 11-0 win over Ghana, which turned out to be crucial in them pipping England to the semi-finals on the number of goals scored as they drew 4-4 with England, conceding a four-goal lead in the match.
However, India recovered from the disappointing result against England to beat Canada 8-0 and Wales 4-1 to go through.
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
India made it to the final, after beating South Africa 3-2 in a closely-fought semifinal in Birmingham on Saturday (6 August).
India was expected to romp to victory as they had easily beaten South Africa in the FIH Pro League. But the Proteas put up a good fight on Saturday, having stunned New Zealand 4-3 in their last league match to qualify for the semifinals.
The South Africans wanted to do their best against India and did not give them many easy chances, but Manpreet Singh-led India hold their nerves in the dying minutes of the game to edge past the Proteas.
Notably, prior to CWG 2022, India had played in final twice at the Commonwealth Game in men's hockey - in 2010 and 2014. On both occasions, they lost to Australia, first 8-0 and then 4-0.
Click here for the live coverage of Day 11 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Explained: The shootout controversy in India's defeat to Australia in CWG hockey semi-final
The shootout between India and Australia in the women's hockey semifinal was marred with controversy as the former won 3-0 at the Commonwealth Games.
Commonwealth Games: India men's hockey team thrashes Canada 8-0; goes top in Pool B
India men's hockey team won their third group match by 8-0 against Canada in Birmingham on Wednesday. With the win they go top of the Pool B with seven points, while leading hosts England on goal difference.
Commonwealth Games: India women's hockey team beats Canada 3-2; qualifies for semi-finals
53rd-minute winning goal from forward Vandana Kataraiya sealed the semis sport for India after goals from defender Salima Tete (3'), Navneet Kaur (22') were cancelled by Birenne Stairs (23') and Hannah Haughn (39').