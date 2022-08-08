Tom Wickham scored twice as Australia completely dominated India to register a 7-0 win in the final to clinch the gold medal.

Manpreet Singh's India hockey team suffered a heavy defeat against Australia in the final of the men's hockey tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

Tom Wickham scored twice as Australia completely dominated India to register a 7-0 win in the final to clinch the gold medal. It was heartbreak for India, who were no match for the Aussies, and eventually clinched silver.

India opened their CWG 2022 campaign in a style with a 11-0 win over Ghana, which turned out to be crucial in them pipping England to the semi-finals on the number of goals scored as they drew 4-4 with England, conceding a four-goal lead in the match.

However, India recovered from the disappointing result against England to beat Canada 8-0 and Wales 4-1 to go through.

India made it to the final, after beating South Africa 3-2 in a closely-fought semifinal in Birmingham on Saturday (6 August).

India was expected to romp to victory as they had easily beaten South Africa in the FIH Pro League. But the Proteas put up a good fight on Saturday, having stunned New Zealand 4-3 in their last league match to qualify for the semifinals.

The South Africans wanted to do their best against India and did not give them many easy chances, but Manpreet Singh-led India hold their nerves in the dying minutes of the game to edge past the Proteas.

Notably, prior to CWG 2022, India had played in final twice at the Commonwealth Game in men's hockey - in 2010 and 2014. On both occasions, they lost to Australia, first 8-0 and then 4-0.

