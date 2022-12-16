If a sportsperson is asked one thing certain in his career, just like death and taxes in everyone’s life, he would not hesitate to confirm it is injuries.

Considering the physical demand required of an athlete, they often sustain injuries while playing on the field or while having practice sessions. But there are certain bizarre incidents on and off the field that surprise the players and their fans for the manner in which athletes are injured.

We take a look at some of the most bizarre incidents that injured sports persons in 2022.

Glenn Maxwell

To begin with one of the most recent instances, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell was involved in a freak accident fracturing his left fibula and forcing him out of action for several months immediately after the T20 World Cup in November 2022.

Surprisingly, the all-rounder was running in the backyard alongside his friend at a birthday party and both slipped and fell. Maxwell’s leg was trapped under his friend’s and that resulted in him sustaining the injury.

Jonny Bairstow

Talking about cricketers with freak injuries during the year, Jonny Bairstow was the talk of the town in September 2022 when he slipped while playing golf and injured his leg including a broken fibula in three places and a dislocated ankle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21)



Bairstow was in the form of his life in the home Test series against New Zealand, India, and South Africa but the accident brought an unwarranted break to his express performances. He subsequently missed out on the T20 World Cup in Australia and his return is still uncertain.

Rafael Nadal

Spain’s tennis star Rafael Nadal survived a severe injury scare during the US Open in September 2022 when he accidentally hit himself with his own racquet.

In his second-round tie against Fabio Fognini, Nadal stretched to play a return shot when the racquet hit the surface and bounced back to hit him on the nose. The blow left the star in severe pain and his nose bleeding.



The Spaniard immediately went to the sidelines of the court and laid down on his back. He had a medical timeout to dress the wound with a bandage and was able to continue the contest after a while.

He eventually went on to beat Fognini and entered the third round of the US Open.

Ravindra Jadeja

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has been marred with injuries of late. While his back and knee have not supported him to the best, this one injury would be really disappointing for the all-rounder.

The story dates back to September 2022 when the Indian team had travelled to Dubai for the Asia Cup 2022. The Indian team was having a leisurely day and was involved in adventure activities. Jadeja was asked to balance himself on a ski board in the backwaters of the hotel premises.

Jadeja reportedly slipped and hurt his knee badly which led to surgery. India had already lost the Asia Cup and Jadeja would go on to miss the T20 World Cup a month later in Australia.

The BCCI was left fuming at the adventure activity and the mannerism of the injury, although, no official announcement was made about the reason for Jadeja’s injury.

Mitchell Starc

In one of the most bizarre incidents, Australian speedster Mitchell Starc had to get stitches on his fingers after his index finger brushed his shoe spikes.

The fact that made the injury more bizarre was that he happened to cut his left hand’s (his bowling hand) finger in follow-through while he was bowling in a T20I against Sri Lanka.

A close look at why Mitch Starc required six stitches in his finger #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/5Q1KuQjsB0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 8, 2022



The incident happened in June 2022, and Starc had to get six stitches on his index finger. Starc, consequentially, missed the remainder of the T20I series and the ODI series as well and returned for the two-Test series against the island nation.

Manuel Neuer

Veteran Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer suffered a freak injury during a ski trip earlier this month, shortly after his team’s first-round exit from the FIFA World Cup. Neuer ended up with a fractured leg while skiing and announced the same to the world through a post on Instagram in which he can be seen with a bandaged left hand and his right leg in a cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manuel Neuer (@manuelneuer)

The injury is expected to rule the Bayern Munich goalkeeper out of action for several months, coming as a major blow for the defending Bundesliga champions, who will now be forced to look for a replacement for an individual who kept four clean sheets so far in the Bundesliga season and was not beaten once in any of his three UEFA Champions League outings.

Paulo Dybala

Taking the penalty kick more often than not is followed by a round of celebrations if the ball does end up hitting the net behind the goalkeeper. For Argentina’s Paulo Dybala, though, he ended up hobbling out of the pitch after successfully scoring from the spot to put AS Roma ahead during their Serie A fixture against Lecce on 10 October.

Dybala scored from the spot shortly after the start of the second half and started showing signs of discomfort just as he was beginning to celebrate, and he ultimately walked off clutching his thigh, getting replaced by Nemanja Matic. The thigh injury nearly derailed his hopes of representing Argentina in the FIFA World Cup and he recovered just in time to fly to Qatar with Lionel Messi and the rest of the contingent.

Josh Sargent



United States forward Josh Sargent suffered a nasty injury during the second half of his team’s FIFA World Cup Group B clash against Iran at the Al Thumama Stadium on 30 November. Sargent was leading a spirited run when he accidentally stepped on the ball while anticipating an incoming tackle. The ball spun away from him and he ended up overextending his knee and also hurt his ankle while falling down to the ground.

Sargent, who plays for English side Norwich City, was sent for an ankle scan after the game and was ultimately ruled out of the USMNT’s Round of 16 clash against the Netherlands, which they lost 1-3.

Claude Julien

We’re aren’t just talking about players suffering the brunt of freak injuries here. The Canadian men’s ice hockey team was forced to find a replacement for head coach Claude Julien ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics that took place on February. Julien slipped on ice and ended up fracturing his ribs during a training camp in Switzerland on 30 January, and Team Canada’s medical staff ultimately ruled him out of the flight to China.

Jeremy Colliton, who had earlier served as an assistant coach to the team, was elevated to the head coach’s post as Canada finished sixth in the men’s event in the Games.

Chamika Karunaratne

Players often go the extra mile and put in that extra dose of effort to collect a catch or to save a vital run for their team. And such efforts can result in a player hurting himself/herself, whether pulling a muscle or suffering a scrape. Losing one’s teeth however, is as rare as it can get, and one such incident happened with Sri Lankan bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne during the ongoing Lanka Premier League.

Chamika Karunaratne lost 4 teeth while taking a catchpic.twitter.com/WFphzmfzA1 — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) December 8, 2022

Karunaratne, representing Kandy Falcons, failed to hold on to a catch during their meeting with Galle Gladiators. Nuwanindu Fernando ended up mistiming a shot off Carlos Brathwaite’s bowling and Karunaratne was running in the opposite direction from inside the circle. While he did hold on to the ball in the end, he did so after it had landed directly on his face, leaving him with a bloodied mouth and forcing him to get treated by medical staff.

Click here for more stories in ‘2022’ Rewind’ series

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.