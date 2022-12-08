Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Watch: Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne loses 4 teeth while taking a catch during Lanka Premier League

Chamika Karunaratne had to be rushed to the hospital after getting hit on his mouth.

Chamika Karunaratne had to undergo emergency surgery following his accident on the field. Image: AFP

Sri Lanka’s bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne suffered a freak injury while taking a catch in the ongoing Lanka Premier League on Wednesday. The 26-year-old, who is playing for Kandy Falcons in the T20 tournament, lost his four teeth while taking a catch during the match against Galle Gladiators.

The incident took place when Nuwanidu Fernando mistimed a shot of Carlos Brathwaite’s delivery and hit the ball straight in the air following which Chamika, who was fielding inside the circle on the offside, ran back to take a catch. However, he failed to judge the ball properly as it him on his face before being collected by Chamika, who started bleeding from his mouth immediately after taking the catch.

Notably, the Sri Lankan had to be rushed to the hospital.

Here’s the video of the incident:

According to Sri Lanka’s national newspaper Daily Mirror, Chamika lost four of his teeth due to the impact of the ball on his mouth, and immediate surgery was conducted. However, Falcons management confirmed that he is fine and is ready for the Kandy stage of the tournament.

Talking about the match, the Gladiators posted 121/8 overs after opting to bat first. Chasing a low target, Falcons crossed the finishing line in just 15 overs with five wickets in hand.

December 08, 2022

