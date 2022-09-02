England's Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup following 'freak accident' while playing golf

After England announced their T20 World Cup squad earlier on Friday, Jonny Bairstow has now been ruled out for the rest of the summer, including the T20 World Cup, after injuring his lower leg in what he termed a “freak accident” while playing Golf.

“Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury,” a statement released by England Cricket Board stated.

“Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable of all games/tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I slipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval all the best firstly and the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back…(sic)” Bairstow wrote on his Instagram story on Friday evening.

You’ve inspired and entertained us so much this summer. And you will again 💪 Speedy recovery, @JBairstow21 ❤️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2022

While Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third test against South Africa, no replacement has been announced in the T20 World Cup squad.

“Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the LV= Insurance third Test at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday.

“A further announcement will be made in due course on who will replace Bairstow in England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad,” the release stated.

England had already left out opener Jason Roy from the T20 World Cup squad. With Bairstow as well unavailable, it will be interesting to see the opening combination England choose.

