Broken wrist due to locker punch, glass infringement on the finger after dropping a fish tank, slipped while playing golf, broken hand after striking bat in frustration, and slipping down in the backyard in a birthday party – cricket and cricketer’s tradition of getting injured through freak accidents continued as Glenn Maxwell broke his leg over the weekend.

Australian all-rounder Maxwell was involved in a freak accident that fractured his left fibula on Saturday evening at a friend’s 50th birthday party and will miss the ODI series against England. Maxwell underwent surgery on Sunday and is expected to be under a lengthy rehabilitation program.

Cricket.com.au Report suggests that Maxwell was running in the backyard alongside his friend and both slipped and fell. The all-rounder’s leg was trapped under his friend’s and this resulted in the injury.



Neither of the two were intoxicated, according to the report, and Maxwell’s friend did not sustain any injury.

“Glenn is in good spirits. It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” Australia’s selection chief George Bailey was quoted.

“Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation.”

Sean Abbott was named as Maxwell’s replacement for the ODI series.

Maxwell’s injury has added to the long list of freak accidents that cricketers have been involved in. England’s Jonny Bairstow was recently injured while playing golf. Jofra Archer was injured while cleaning a fish tank as glass fragments were embedded in his right finger in 2021. Ben Stokes was injured after punching a locker in 2014. New Zealand’s Devon Conway had to miss last year’s T20 World Cup final as he hit his bat after getting out in the semi-final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.