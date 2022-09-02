Nadal was moving to his right when he hit a backhand and his racket deflected off ground and caught him on the nose.

New York: Rafael Nadal hit himself on the bridge of his nose when his racket bounced off the court and smacked him in the face during his second round match against Fabio Fognini on Thursday.

The 36-year-old was moving to his right when he hit a backhand and his racket deflected off ground and caught him on the nose. Nadal immediately grimaced, dropped his racket and put his right hand to his face. Then he placed both hands on his head, before going over to the sideline.

The immediate shock impact resulted in bleeding and the Spaniard needed a medical timeout on the fourth day’s play at the US Open in New York. After a five minute interruption, the trainer put a bandage on his nose to allow the 22-time Grand Slam winner to continue playing.

Before the medics could arrive, Nadal applied a cold water bottle to his nose to keep the blow from getting worse.

Rafa Nadal returns to action after sustaining a cut on his nose.

After returning to court, with the score reading 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-0, Nadal lost five straight points. But he had enough of a lead and momentum to get the win.

Nadal eventually triumphed 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in his second round match and set a clash with Richard Gasquet.

In the on-court interview, he was asked whether that had happened before, he mustered a chuckle and replied: “With a golf club but not with a tennis racket.”

He went on to add, “Well, just a little bit dizzy at the beginning. A little bit painful.”

