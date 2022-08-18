Flutes and frolic! Janmashtami brings joy to India
Devotees are in mood for celebrating Janmashtami. Children dress up as Lord Krishna and temples are adorned for the festival that starts today and will continue until tomorrow
An artist gives final touches to a Krishna idol in Prayagraj ahead of Janmashtami. This year, the birth of Lord Krishna will be celebrated on 19 August. PTI
Women at ISKON Delhi gather around to prepare for Janmashtami. Every year, ISKON temples across India celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with great fervour. Image Courtesy: @ANI/Twitter
Children take part in 'Uriyadi', which literally means breaking the pot, in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of Janmashtami. PTI
An artist in Nadia paints a Krishna idol. PTI
Children dress up as Krishna in Bhubneshwar. As a part of the celebration, many devotees enact the life of Lord Krishna to honour him. PTI
Workers at ISKON decorate Lord Krishna's temple ahead of celebrations tomorrow. Image Courtesy: @ANI/ Twitter