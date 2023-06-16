Ghar Wapsi: Pakistani influencer Shayan Ali becomes Hindu, says Lord Krishna held hand when ISI tortured him

Pakistani social media influencer Shayan Ali recently announced a significant life decision, stating that he has chosen to leave the Islamic faith and embrace Hindu Dharma. Shayan revealed that due to persistent pressure from Pakistani intelligence agencies, he felt compelled to flee the country. During this challenging period, he found solace in Lord Krishna, whom he believes guided him. Shayan also expressed his intention to visit India in the near future.

Shayan Ali emphasised that he had no alternative but to permanently leave Pakistan due to the ongoing oppression by the ISI. He even alleged that there was a plot against his life.

Taking to Twitter, Shayan Ali announced his “Ghar Wapsi,” which refers to his homecoming to his ancestral roots. He wrote, “After deeply immersing myself in my ancestors’ culture and way of life over the past two years, I now officially declare my ‘Ghar Wapsi.'”

He recounted the distressing experiences he endured at the hands of Pakistani agencies in 2019, which led to his forced departure from the country. Shayan shared that he fell into a state of depression and nearly lost all hope.

However, he believes it was Lord Krishna who intervened and gave him the strength to persevere. Shayan now feels a responsibility to repay the support he received.

“After being forced to leave Pakistan in 2019 due to persecution by Pakistani agencies, I sank into a deep depression and teetered on the edge of surrender. But then, ‘Krishna’ reached out to me, and now it is my duty to give back and bring honor to my ancestors,” Ali tweeted.

Shayan further expressed his eagerness to return to his ancestral homeland, India, where his grandparents and ancestors originated. He longs to embrace the land and its people, as he believes that “home is where the heart resides.”

While announcing his “ghar wapsi,” Shayan Ali made it clear that as a follower of Sanatana Dharma, he does not endorse any form of religious hatred. He holds deep respect for the beliefs and practices of all religions, and he hopes for the same mutual respect towards his own.

In a previous disclosure made in May this year, Shayan Ali shared the circumstances that led him to flee Pakistan. He revealed being falsely accused of being a Jewish agent and a member of the Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW, after he declined to participate in a PR music video on Kashmir proposed by the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI.

