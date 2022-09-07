Physical therapists make attempts to treat injuries or deformities, and make patients aware about healthy behaviours, and even help in restoring lost or damaged functionality. Chronic pain is linked to a variety of medical diseases, like low back pain, shoulder pain, cervical and thoracic pain, head

World Physical Therapy Day is celebrated each year on 8 September. The day aims to raise awareness about the important role physiotherapists to play in keeping people fit. The day is considered an opportunity for physiotherapists from around the world to spread awareness about the role of their profession in keeping people well and mobile. Physical therapists make attempts to treat injuries or deformities, and make patients aware about healthy behaviours, and even help in restoring lost or damaged functionality. Chronic pain is linked to a variety of medical diseases, like low back pain, shoulder pain, cervical and thoracic pain, headache problems, cancer, fibromyalgia, osteoarthritis, and muscular dystrophy. The field of physiotherapy has evolved over time as the use of computers became widespread in the medical realm.

With the advent of the electronics age, smaller components, new technologies are now used for therapies. Electrical stimulators and ultrasounds are two gadgets that are being increasingly used for physiotherapy.

Here are some of the common physiotherapy treatments that are widely used:

Musculoskeletal physiotherapy: Musculoskeletal physiotherapy, also known as orthopaedic physiotherapy, focuses on the treatment and restoration of any ailments linked to the musculoskeletal system. The musculoskeletal system consists of bones, joints, tendons, ligaments, and muscles. Any kind of neck or back pain, fractures, injuries, or sprains are treated under this kind of physiotherapy.

Soft Tissue Mobilisation: Also known as therapeutic massage, soft tissue mobilisation can help in relaxing a patient’s muscles and even reduce swelling in certain areas. This treatment is excellent for relieving pain linked to athletic injuries. Soft tissue massage helps in circulating blood and lymph flow, and also reduces tissue swelling around the inflamed joints.

Geriatric Physiotherapy: Several health-related problems arise when we get older as the metabolism slows down, and its ability to stay in form is negatively impacted. Geriatric Physiotherapy can be very helpful to help us be in shape. This helps to maintain mobility, work on limitations and postures, manage chronic joint pains, manage physiological disorders, and also increase endurance and strength.

Sports Physiotherapy: Sports physiotherapy focuses on athletes and sports professionals. This kind of physiotherapy focuses on the assessment and treatments of injuries linked to sports and exercise. Sports activities include a greater physical role of the body. Hence, athletes and sports professionals who undergo rigorous training need this type of physiotherapy to improve their flexibility and avoid serious injuries.

Cryotherapy and Heat Therapy: Sore, stiff muscles are very common for both people with desk jobs and professional athletes. If a patient has a complaint of muscle tightness on their body, it may be good to apply heat or cold to the aggravated areas. Heat therapy involves the application of hot packs or even paraffin wax. Cryotherapy may include an ice pack application.

