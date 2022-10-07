Physical training is basically defined as state of health and well being, the ability to perform daily activities and maintain physical health.

It is quality or state of being of fit and healthy, where as Physiotherapy is treatment to restore, maintain and make the most of patients mobility function and wellbeing. Physiotherapy helps through physical rehabilitation, injury prevention and health and fitness.

Hence, there is a huge difference between physical training and physiotherapy.

Physical training is the maintenance phase of health. Physiotherapy is recovery or treatment phase after any injury.

Approaches

Physical training is based on exercise approach which helps to maintain and increase muscle strength and mobility. On the other hand, physiotherapy approach is based on hands on techniques, mobilization and electrical therapy.

After any injury or surgical approach, a patient needs physiotherapy to recovery phase.

Once the patient is recovered from its underlying injury or fracture etc. then the role of physical training comes in to maintain the health and fitness.

Physical training is mainly important for athletes to maintain and improve their physical health and fitness to perform. Thus, it concludes that there is huge difference between physical training and physiotherapy.

Can physiotherapy cure paralysis?

Physiotherapy can help patient restore it’s strength and muscle tone and improve functional abilities. But physiotherapy cannot cure paralysis alone.

Paralysis of any limb can be caused due to various reason such as stroke, spinal cord injuries, GBS etc.

Different types of paralysis are quadriplegia, diplegia and hemiplegia.

It causes sudden weakness of face or/and slurred speech, reduced muscle strength and muscle tone.

“To treat paralysis we have to treat its cause, paralysis can be partial or complete loss of muscle control also it can be flaccid or spastic depending on the site of the injury in the nervous system.”

The author is a Physiotherapist at Masina Hospital, Mumbai

