World Physical Therapy Day: History, significance and all you need to know

World Physical Therapy Day, history of World Physical Therapy Day, significance of World Physical Therapy Day, all you need to know about World Physical Therapy Day, physical therapy, physical therapist, physical therapists,

World Physical Therapy Day is commemorated on 8 September every year to raise awareness about the important role physical therapists play to keep people fit and well. Physical therapists are trained professionals who attempt to diagnose or treat body problems related to injury, deformity, disability, or other health conditions. There are many benefits of physical therapy, such as avoiding surgery, pain relief without using opioids, recovery from trauma or injury, improved balance, and management of age-related medical issues. The physical therapists don’t treat the medical problems directly, but they help in optimising the recovery or educate about how to optimize the movement patterns. These professionals surely deserve a day dedicated to them.

History

World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) founded World Physical Therapy Day on 8 September, 1996. This is the same day on which WCPT was founded in 1951.

Looking back at history, the first documented account of physical therapy comes from the Greek physician Hippocrates. He gave the concept of manual manipulation to treat pain in 460 B.C. Since that time, physical therapy has evolved into several specialised and complex techniques.

Significance

This day acknowledges and appreciates the work that physical therapists do for their patients. The day also focuses on emphasising the advancement and promotion of this expertise.

A number of diseases and conditions are now being treated using physical therapy, such as Parkinson’s disease, muscular strains, back pain, Alzheimer’s disease, osteoarthritis, bursitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, asthma, balance disorders, fibromyalgia, wounds, rheumatoid arthritis, and burns. The motive of physical therapy depends on the needs of the patients, but common goals are to provide pain relief, reduce stress and increase endurance and strength.

As medical science is advancing, the method of physical therapy is also evolving. Now, smaller components and new technologies are being used in therapy. Ultrasounds and electrical stimulators are some of the examples of effective technologies used in physical therapy.

What you need to know

World Physical therapy Day is celebrated by many nations around the globe by conducting various events, such as informational discussions, and walkathons. The countries which host such events during this day include the USA, Canada, Brazil, Iceland, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Malta, and Turkey.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.