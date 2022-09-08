World Physical Therapy Day 2022: 5 exercises to improve posture

Here we have discussed some exercises which can be beneficial for improving your posture

On World Physical Therapy Day, physiotherapists from all over the world spread the word about the vital role their field plays in helping people stay healthy, mobile, and independent. The day, which honours the global physiotherapy community’s solidarity and unity, falls on 8 September each year.

The World Confederation of Physical Therapy (WCPT), currently called World Physiotherapy, declared 8 September to be the World Physical Therapy Day in 1996. World Physiotherapy was established on this day in 1951. World Physiotherapy wants to assist its member organisations in advancing their knowledge and promoting the profession by using World Physical Therapy Day as a focal point.

Today, on the occasion of World Physical Therapy Day, we will discuss some exercises which can be beneficial for improving your posture:

Child’s posture:

The child’s pose aids in the neck and lower-back tension release. Knees should be touching, toes should be in contact, and heels should be fanned out to the side while you sit on your shin bones. Walk your hands out in front of you as you bend forward at the hips. Go return to lowering your hips towards your feet. If your thighs don’t go all the way down, support them with a pillow or folded blanket. Turn your head to the side or lay your forehead gently on the floor. Inhale deeply into your waist and ribcage’s back.

Arm Roll:

While lying on your stomach, reach your right arm out to the right in line with your shoulder. Rolling towards the right side while the right arm is still on the ground, place your left hand under your left shoulder and place it on the ground. To help stabilise yourself, you can bend your left knee and position your left foot flat on the ground. Hold this stretch for five full breaths or 30 seconds.

Cobra position:

Lie on your stomach flat on the ground with your hands beneath your shoulders. Squeeze your inner thighs together as you draw your navel towards your spine. Your forehead should be flat on the ground. Bring your head forward and up while you press down with your palms to elevate your shoulders and chest off the ground as if you were pushing a marble forward with your nose. Elbows should remain bent.

Chest Opener:

Put your hands behind your back and push down toward the floor while extending your arms away from your back to stretch the front of your body. To feel a stretch across your chest, open your chest and raise your head. Release after holding for at least five breaths.

Goalpost Squeeze:

Lift your arms up into a goalpost posture while sitting straight, keeping your elbows bent at a 90-degree angle with your shoulders. Pull your elbows towards the rear of the room after letting your shoulders drop. As you exercise the upper back, visualise squeezing a marble in between your shoulder blades. Do it 10 times in total each time.

