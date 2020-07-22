The Filter Koffee Podcast: Taslima Nasreen and translator Arunava Sinha on her latest book, Shameless

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, noted Bengali author and activist Taslima Nasreen is joined by translator Arunava Sinha; they discuss their individual creative processes.

Shameless

Taslima Nasreen and Arunava Sinha discuss Nasreen's latest book, Shameless, which was published by HarperCollins as an e-book earlier this year. Shameless is the sequel to the renowned Bengali author's most popular and controversial work, Lajja. Nasreen also talks about living in quarantine with her cat in Delhi, her days in exile away from her homeland Bangladesh and struggles of writing in Bengali away from Bengal. Sinha, who has translated Nasreen's Shameless , details his process of translation. He reveals how he always tries to avoid reading the original book beforehand and instead reads as he translates because he believes then "the discovery process is very raw and that also percolates into the translation."

Taslima Nasreen is a writer, physician, feminist, secular humanist and a human rights activist. She is known for writing on women's oppression and criticism of religion, as a result of which she has been forced into exile for the last 25 years. She is the author of over 40 works of fiction and non-fiction in Bengali which have been published in over 30 different languages worldwide.

Arunava Sinha translates classic, modern and contemporary Bengali fiction, non-fiction and poetry from India and Bangladesh into English. More than 50 of his translations have been published in India so far. He teaches translation and creative writing at Ashoka University.

