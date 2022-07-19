World

Firstpost Podcast: Sri Lanka crisis and the road ahead

Know all about the Sri Lankan crisis and what can its people expect

FP Explainers July 19, 2022 07:30:43 IST
Firstpost Podcast: Sri Lanka crisis and the road ahead

Sri Lankan protesters continue their agitation, demanding the resignation of now interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe. AP

Sri Lanka is experiencing an unprecedented economic collapse as well as a huge political vacuum at the top that has pushed the island nation into a deep crisis. The country is struggling to import basic necessities for its 22 million people as foreign reserves have gone down critically and debts have mounted manifold leading to massive protests in every nook and corner of the island.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 19, 2022 07:30:43 IST

TAGS:

also read

Firstpost Podcast: How Bundelkhand Expressway was completed ahead of time
India

Firstpost Podcast: How Bundelkhand Expressway was completed ahead of time

Highway construction has picked up in India and the Bundelkhand Expressway is testimony to that. Tune in

Podcast: How does India choose its President?
India

Podcast: How does India choose its President?

The president is chosen by members of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and members of state legislative Assemblies as well as Delhi and Puducherry

Firspost Podcast: Is the National Emblem ferocious or benign?
India

Firspost Podcast: Is the National Emblem ferocious or benign?

The Lion Capital atop the new Parliament building has drawn criticisms. Tune in to know all about it