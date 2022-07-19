Firstpost Podcast: Sri Lanka crisis and the road ahead
Know all about the Sri Lankan crisis and what can its people expect
Sri Lanka is experiencing an unprecedented economic collapse as well as a huge political vacuum at the top that has pushed the island nation into a deep crisis. The country is struggling to import basic necessities for its 22 million people as foreign reserves have gone down critically and debts have mounted manifold leading to massive protests in every nook and corner of the island.
