Writer-activist Taslima Nasreen says, 'Don't think Abhishek Bachchan is as talented as Amit Ji,' actor responds

Known for his witty one-liners and giving it back to trolls, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has once again lived up to his reputation for handling criticism with grace. The actor recently responded to a tweet by author Taslima Nasreen who wrote that “he has inherited all of his father’s talents and is good but not the best.” Notably, this came after superstar Amitabh Bachchan in his latest post praised his son Abhishek Bachchan for winning the Best Actor award for his drama film, Dasvi.

In an indirect response to this, the controversial author in a now-deleted tweet wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan Ji loves his son Abhishek Bachchan so much that he thinks his son inherited all his talents and his son is the best. Abhishek is good, but I do not think Abhishek is as talented as Amitji.”

Abhishek who was too quick to respond to this immediately took to the comment section and accepted the remark with pride.

“Absolutely correct, Ma’am. Nobody comes close to him in talent or anything else for that matter. He will always remain “the best”! I am an extremely proud son”, he wrote.

As soon as the Twitter conversation got viral, many of the actor’s fans also came out in his support and criticised the author.

A user wrote, “I beg to differ with you Madam. Abhishek ji is as talented as his legendary father but the problem is that in our country, if somebody’s father is a legendary celebrity, then his children will always be compared to him which I think is not justified. It’s purely my view”, while another person commented, “Dear Abhishek, after Dasvi and Breath you don’t need Bachchan as your identity. You are now a proud Abhishek who has created his own identity. Nobody can deny Amit Ji’s greatness but Abhishek’s talent doesn’t need any comparison.”

Not just his fans, Abhishek’s response also won the heart of veteran actor Suniel Shetty who took to the comment section and dropped a heart emoji.

Big B praises actor for winning Best Actor award

Recently at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2022, Abhishek Bachchan won the Best Actor, Web Original Film-Male award for his film, Dasvi. The film also won the Best Film, Web Original award at the event.

Celebrating the big win, his father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and lauded his son’s achievement.

T 4503 – My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SaJFGrtABp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2022



Calling his son his “pride and joy”, Big B wrote, “You have proved your point. You were derided, ridiculed, mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming, showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST.”

