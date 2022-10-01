Firstpost Podcast: Team India in T20 WC sans Burmah

India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Suryakumar's scintillating knock, Arshdeep's sharp bowling and more from series opener After having restricted the Proteas to 106/8 from 20 overs soon after winning the toss, unbeaten half-centuries from opener KL Rahul (51*) and Suryakumar Yadav (50*) propelled the Men in Blue to victory after early hiccups in the chase.