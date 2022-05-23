Here are some mango recipes you have to taste before summer gets over

Also known as the ‘King of Fruits’, mangoes are rich in antioxidants, magnesium, and potassium and have several health benefits

Summer is an ideal time to indulge in cool and healthy refreshments as they keep the body hydrated. During summer, mangoes rule the market as well as people’s hearts. Also known as the ‘King of Fruits’, mangoes are rich in antioxidants, magnesium, and potassium and have several health benefits. So, before the season gets over, here are a few recipes that you can try:

Mango shake: This is a simple recipe that can be prepared in a few minutes. Take a mango, then peel and dice it. Then, add a glass of cold or chilled milk and a scoop of vanilla Ice Cream . Those who want to make it sweeter can add sugar. Blend everything in a mixer and pour it into a glass and enjoy!

Mango lassi: Mango lassi is a common drink during summers and turns out best when made with Alphonso mango. To prepare this, take some chilled thick curd and a cup of mangoes (peeled and cut) with some vanilla ice cream and a little bit of sugar. Blend everything in a mixer and serve it. Those who want can decorate it with chopped pistachio and almonds.

Mango ice cream: Mango flavoured ice cream is loved by one and all. To prepare this delicious dish, one needs to add coconut cream, coconut milk, honey and sugar, and boil everything on a low flame in a saucepan. Add the mixture into a blender after if cools down and add pieces of mangoes to it. Blend everything together into a fine paste. Then refrigerate the mixture for 6 to 8 hours. After the wait, serve the soft creamy ice cream in a bowl.

Mango dessert glass: To make this, Heat a pan and add milk and cream together. Try and reduce the portion into half. Then, add cinnamon powder and honey. Keep the mixture aside, and then add mango pieces to it when it cools down. Pour this drink into a glass and freeze it for two hours. Serve it with some mint leaves.

Mango smoothie: This is one of the easiest and simplest dishes to make. For this recipe, take a bowl and add milk, mango pulp, yogurt, honey and a little mango ice cream. Blend everything together and serve it in a glass.

