These mango desserts are too hard to resist, come indulge your inner foodie with these dishes

Summer is here and so are mangoes! Be it the ‘King of Mangoes' Alphonso, or the Dasheri, nothing spells out summer indulgence like this sweet fruit.

Mangoes are packed with a lot of nutrients and vitamins, and can boost your immunity, fight bad cholesterol and even promote gut health. If you need a reason to get your hands on some juicy mango slices, just remember that the fruit is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins and has a low calorie density, according to Healthline.

Many people eagerly await summer just to taste the 'King of Fruits'. All of us have our favourite way to eat mangoes. While some may prefer sliced mangoes, others might indulge in aamras the entire summer season. But what if you could add a twist to your favourite fruit?

Adding mangoes to a dessert will give you the chance to indulge in your favourite fruit as well as satisfy your sweet tooth. Here are some mango desserts that are too hard to resist:

Mango Popsicle: Homemade mango popsicles are the best idea to beat the heat this summer. With some mangoes, milk and honey, you can be all set to prepare and enjoy this easy-to-make recipe.

Mango Phirni: This creamy Indian dessert will surely satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth. You just need rice, sugar, mango pulp and milk to make this delectable recipe.

Mango Amrakhand: A version of the Maharashtrian shrikhand, mangoes can be added to this hugely popular dish to create a lip-smacking dessert. Add some cardamom to the recipe to give it more zest.

Mango Kulfi: Give your favourite kulfi a twist by adding mangoes to it. Add some almonds to give the dish some more flavour. All you need to prepare mango kulfi is some mango pulp, sweetened condensed milk and ark leaves.

Mango Sandesh: This Bengali sweet dish is the ultimate dessert and will leave you drooling for more. Use mango pulp, powdered sugar and chenna to create this lip-smacking dish.