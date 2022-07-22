National Mango Day 2022: History, significance, quotes and interesting facts

According to a report, 3/4 cup mango has 50 percent of your daily vitamin C needs, eight percent of your vitamin A, and another eight percent of your daily vitamin B6 requirements

The king of summer fruits is the delectable and juicy mango. The fruit is a great source of vitamins A, C, and D which is why it is consumed widely all over the globe.

In India alone, mangoes come in more than a hundred different varieties with unique colours, shapes and sizes. Some of the most popular varieties include Alphonso, Mallika, Malda, Balia, Amrapali, Himsagar, Fazia, Gelchia, Nigarin Kheria, Ruchika, Chorasya, Dhaman, Dhoon and Shamasi.

Hence, National Mango Day is observed on 22 July every year to honour this much-loved fruit and to keep mangoes as the focus of the day.

History and Significance:

Mangoes were first grown in India almost 5,000 years ago. With time, the word mango (which was derived from the Malayalam word manna) began to be used by English and Spanish-speaking nations. When the Portuguese arrived in Kerala in 1498, they heard the word as 'Manga' and slowly began using the term mango.

The mango tree was not introduced into the Western Hemisphere until around 1700 owing to the difficulty of transporting its seeds. In the 18th century, it was successfully planted in Brazil. This juicy fruit is cultivated mostly in frost-free tropical type of climate.

Quotes:

- I love mangoes and Gujarat has a tradition of Aamras. I did not have the luxury to buy mangoes in childhood. So, I used to eat mangoes in the field after plucking them directly from the trees- Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

-Meditation is not just blissing out under a mango tree. It completely changes your brain and therefore changes what you are - Matthieu Ricard, French writer.

-It all seems so upside down. Upside down cake. I once had a spectacular mango upside down cake while on vacation in Jamaica. Drenched in caramelized mangos and saturated with Jamaican rum - Jenny Gardiner, Author.

-Sometimes, a Sunday afternoon needs a whole mango to be kept entirely for oneself, and eaten in one sitting - Alison Pill, Canadian actress.

Interesting facts about Mangoes:

- In India, almost 20 million tonnes of the fruit is cultivated every year. Mango trees can reach a height of up to 100 feet.

- People in India believe that a basket full of mangoes is a kind gift.

- Mangoes contain almost 20 different vitamins and minerals, which highly contribute to its status as a superfood. According to a report, 3/4 cup mango has 50 percent of your daily vitamin C needs, eight percent of your vitamin A, and another eight percent of your daily vitamin B6 requirements.

- Mangoes sold in the United States are supplied from other countries including Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, Ecuador, Brazil and Haiti. Canada, Jamaica, Philippines, and the United States also have celebrations that honour the yellow fruit.

- India is the largest producer of mangoes, followed by China and Thailand.

