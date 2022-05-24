Here are some basic post-workout skincare tips to prevent acne

Some people who exercise regularly can experience many skin-related issues like acne. Here are some basic tips you can follow to prevent acne breakouts

Exercising regularly not only helps maintain a healthy body and mind but also improves the skin. However, some people who exercise regularly experience many skin-related issues like acne.

Acne is caused due to extreme Sweating and accumulation of oil and germs on the skin because exercise leads to flushing out the toxins from the body. This can only be reduced if one follows a good pre- and post-workout skincare routine. Here are some basic hygiene practices that may be helpful:

Before hitting the gym, remove all makeup: While exercising, the blood flow in our skin increases, resulting in the opening of the pores. So, if makeup is applied to the skin, perspiration and germs can get caught in the pores. This will undoubtedly result in acne.

Tie your hair: It is always advisable to tie your hair while exercising. First of all, hair on the face will distract you. Secondly, when hair falls on the face, the natural oils and hair care products can easily be transferred to the skin and even trap moisture, leading to acne.

Wear comfortable/breathable clothes: There are many who suffer from back and butt acne because while they work out rigorously, sweat accumulates in the areas and is not able to dry. If not taken care of, the accumulated sweat can lead to acne. So, it is advisable to buy good workout clothes that are not just comfortable but allow your skin to breathe.

Avoid touching your face with your hands while working out: During a workout session, avoid touching your face frequently with your hands. Experts believe that bacteria, oils, or dirt that are present on your hands can get transferred to your skin, resulting in infections.

Take a shower after a workout: After working out, it is best to take a shower so that you can clean your body and remove the sweat. If a shower is not possible, then wash your face and wipe your whole body dry.

