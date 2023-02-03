'Warrior': 84-year-old exercises during hospital stay while recovering from pneumonia; watch

At a time, when fitness goals and gym training are quite common among youths, an 84-year-old man has been creating a stir across the internet world for his determination of being fit and fine even during his hospital days. He has been breaking all the barriers and setting an example of how far a person can go, only riding on his mental strength and willpower. The daughter of the aged person posted a video of him doing workouts inside a hospital where he was admitted to recover from pneumonia. Now, GoodNews Movement broke the news to the internet population by sharing the same footage on its official Twitter handle.

https://twitter.com/GoodNewsMVT/status/1621168766594985984

As revealed by his daughter, the old man is fascinated with workouts and loves to be fit and healthy. He had to be admitted to the hospital as he was suffering from pneumonia. However, he refused to be bedridden and turned his hospital room into a place for his daily exercise. In the viral clip, the person can be seen performing some freehand exercises during his hospital stay. His hand and leg movements truly demonstrated his dedication.

In the caption of the post, GoodNews Movement quoted his daughter named Abuela Maddie who explained, “My 84-year-old dad has pneumonia. He will not stay in bed no matter how sick he is, he will not be beaten by sickness. He is a warrior. Keep the prayers coming.”

Previously, an Indian man aged 57 years set the internet on fire after executing 15 reps of pushups while carrying his granddaughter on his back. The man named Sandeep Mall himself dropped a video of the same on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/SandeepMall/status/1617739242742108160

Mall noted in the caption, “If you can do 15 reps of push-ups at a stretch, it better to add weight. In three years, she will be around 18 kgs and me 60 years and the goal is that I can do 15 reps that time also.” The video went viral in no time and earned as many as 79,000 views along with hundreds of likes on the microblogging site.

