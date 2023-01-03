Each one of us wants flawless and beautiful skin. But using the right skincare products, finding the time to try home remedies and getting the best skincare treatments are simply not enough. Developing the right habits is important. You usually make skincare mistakes on a daily basis that have an impact on the skin. Habits like touching your face with dirty hands, sleeping with makeup on and not moisturizing your skin enough can cause skin problems and give you a really hard time. Here are some tips from our side that you need to follow for flawless skin in 2023:

Over cleansing: Skipping to wash your face is not right. It is important to wash your skin or your face to remove the makeup residue. The lipids of our skin are swept away when we take a shower, especially a hot shower. Using harsh soaps for your facial wash does not help either. This will lead to dry, flaky, and irritated skin.

Not using sunscreen: Apply a whole tablespoon of sunscreen to your face. For workdays, reapply before commuting home if the sun is still out, even if you are in a car. When you are outside for an extended period of time, reapply sunscreen every two hours.

Eating a lot of sugar and less fruits and vegetables: Diets that are heavy on sugar can escalate the aging process. This is even true for lollipops and ice cream as well as starches in things like bread and pasta. A skin-friendly diet should consist of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

Using excessive skincare products: There are certain active ingredients in skincare products that don’t go well together. For example, glycolic acid and salicylic acid should not be used together. Both have active ingredients that may irritate your skin when it is used together. These products have potent drying properties that will dehydrate your skin.

Using dirty makeup brushes: Skip washing your brushes and you may wind up with muddied colours and clogged pores. Once every three weeks, you should lather brushes with a gentle shampoo.

