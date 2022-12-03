Preventive methods for hair and skin enhancement in men

Ageing is a natural process controlled genetically, however, the progress & rate of ageing is defined by our environment and lifestyle. Epigenetics best defines and explains this phenomenon in the current scenario. It defines the factors beyond the genetic code which cause and bring changes in the human body. Skin is your largest organ and a reflection of your internal health. The most integrative approach to anti-ageing is preventive health internally and physically.

If skin is considered as an organ in itself its dependence on our diet and lifestyle becomes self –explanatory. Gender specificities are of no value in preventive skin care as men and women both undergo ageing at accelerated rates due to hormonal changes.

Andro-pause in men has also been researched and documented to show extreme changes in skin and hair.

Protect your skin from the sun every day. – Solar damage is not only limited to tanning and pigmentation but also to accelerated ageing. You can protect your skin by wearing appropriate sunscreen and sun-protective clothing — such as a lightweight and long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses with UV protection — and using sunscreen that is broad-spectrum (UVA, UVB and UVC protection), SPF 30 (or higher), and water-resistant. You should apply sunscreen every day following the one finger-tip unit rule to all skin that is not covered by clothing. For more effective protection, look for clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) label. Apply self-tanner rather than get a tan. Every time you get a tan, you prematurely age your skin this practice is more harmful than beneficial. This holds true if you get a tan from the sun, a tanning bed, or other indoor tanning equipment. All emit harmful UV rays that accelerate how quickly your skin ages. Quit Smoking – Smoking doesn’t only damage your lungs but greatly speeds up how quickly skin ages. It causes wrinkles and an uneven dull complexion due to release of free radicals which damage and age the skin. Drink less alcohol. Alcohol in excess can dehydrates the skin, and in time, damages the skin. This can make us look older along with damaging the liver which is responsible for detoxification thus increasing the oxidative damage in skin. Avoid excessive animation of facial expressions. Since the facial muscles are mimetic. When you make a facial expression, you contract the underlying muscles. If you repeatedly contract the same muscles over many years, they lead to permanent lines. Wearing sunglasses can help reduce lines caused by squinting. Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet. Findings from a few studies suggest that eating a rainbow diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables may help prevent damage that leads to premature skin aging as an antioxidant rich diet can prevent oxidative stress from free radical. Findings from research studies also suggest that a diet containing lots of sugar or other refined carbohydrates can accelerate aging. Exercise most days of the week. Findings from a few studies suggest that moderate exercise can improve circulation and boost the immune system. This, in turn, may give the skin a more-youthful appearance. Cleanse your skin gently. Skin cleansing, toning and moisturizing helps repair the barrier of skin and maintains a healthy PH. This prevents environmental allergens from affecting the skin and prevents ageing due to decreased oxidative damage. Anti -Ageing creams- Post entering the 3rd decade anti-ageing active ingredients like retinol can be incorporated In skin care post consultation with Dermatologists. Supplements- Skin is a reflection of your internal health. Using collagen and anti-oxidant supplements can be very helpful Hair Care– Oiling before shampoo helps to decrease the water loss from hair and keep the structure intact. Male Patterned Baldness- Due to environmental and dietary changes early onset of balding has been seen in increasing numbers. Newer treatment options are now available to help treat the hormonal hair loss but it should be started timely. Choice of Haircare- Using PH balanced shampoo and avoiding hair styling gels excessively can help maintain the quality of hair. Body Building Powder as a cause of Hair Loss– In some cases it has been seen that body building powders contain anabolic steroids which leads to worsening of acne and hair loss. It is imp to consult your doctor and shift to healthier options for the same.

Even people who already have signs of premature skin aging can benefit from making lifestyle changes. By protecting your skin from the sun, you give it a chance to repair and regenerate. It is never too late to incorporate lifestyle changes for the benefit of skin and hair.

The author is a consultant dermatologist and venereologist at the dermatology department of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre. View are personal.

