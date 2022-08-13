The chemicals used in makeup can damage your skin cells. You are also exposed to a considerable amount of air pollution when you travel. But, it doesn’t mean that you should regret your lifestyle

When you are in college, you try and explore a lot of new things. You try new makeup trends, you visit new places with your friends, and so on. While engaging in these fun activities, you forget one very important thing.

You neglect the care your skin requires. The chemicals used in makeup can damage your skin cells.

You are also exposed to a considerable amount of air pollution when you travel. But, it doesn’t mean that you should regret your lifestyle. It is possible for you to have flawless, healthy, and shining skin even after all of this.

Here are 5 skincare tips for college students to have a flawless skin:

Use skin cleansers daily

You get exposed to a lot of harmful pollutants and bacteria when you go out for long durations. This leads your skin pores to get clogged. Due to this, your skin doesn’t get proper oxygen. So, you need to cleanse your skin with a gentle cleanser after you come back indoors.

Apply sunscreen

Whenever you go out, don’t forget to apply an ample amount of sunscreen. Choose the sunblock cream or lotion according to your skin type. Don’t just apply it on your face, apply it on other exposed parts like hands and feet.

Exfoliate your skin

Exfoliating your skin is a great way to remove the dead skin cells. Dead skin cells block the skin pores, and this makes it hard for the skin to get required nutrients. This eventually leads to the dullness of skin. Hence, you should exfoliate your skin once or twice every week.

Hydrate yourself

Drinking plenty of water doesn’t only release all the toxins from your body, but it also nourishes and hydrates your skin. This leads to a glowing and refreshed skin.

Exercise

Even if you have a busy schedule, you should at least give 30 minutes to exercise every day. It will improve your blood circulation, and purify it. This will lead to a glowing skin.

Healthy Diet

You should include antioxidants, Vitamin C, and Vitamin A in your diet. Fruits and vegetables are an example of antioxidants. You can get Vitamin C from green tea, and Vitamin A can be obtained from eggs, cheese, etc. Following a healthy diet will give you a healthy body and beautiful skin.

