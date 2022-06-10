Here are some skincare tips for oily skin type during monsoon

This monsoon season takes a toll on people having oily skin. To get rid of the issues, they need to give extra attention to their skincare routine. The increased moisture can produce extra oil which may bring acne and a drastic increase in facial seborrhea (oiliness) with a flare in breakouts.

A change in weather asks for a change in your skincare routine too. As the monsoon is approaching, the weather will get more humid which can make you face a variety of skin-related issues. But first, you need to understand the type of your skin before you take any necessary step.

Here we have come up with some skincare measures to help prevent problems related to oily skin:

Wash your face 2 or 3 times a day with face washes containing salicylic acid or resorcinol along with cold water. If you are thinking of using face wipes, you should know the ingredients first as oily-skin cleansers are made to not only wash off dirt or grease but also leave behind a thin film of moisture that acts as a skin barrier. As the increased body temperature can grow greasiness, drink plenty of fluid and stay cool. You should also reduce consuming stimulants like tea, coffee, colas and spicy foods. Carry tissue paper always to dub your skin at regular intervals. It will control greasiness and prevent acne problems. Frequent scrubbing during monsoon may stimulate the grease glands and bring acnes. So avoid scrubbing and use Mud face packs or Multani Mitti to keep the oil out of the face and make it glow. Use gel-based or non-comedogenic sunscreens with necessary SPF even in the monsoon to provide extra protection to your skin. A very dilute solution of alum or calamine lotion can be used before going out as they have grease adsorbing properties. For oily skin, you can also use a water-based moisturiser containing glycerine, dimethicone, propylene glycol water and other non-comedogenic ingredients.

