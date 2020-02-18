7 skincare tips to help you cope with the season change, even while you’re at work

With every season change comes a long list of skincare woes: clogged pores, acne breakouts, dryness, redness and itchy patches are all quite common. It's understandable that you would want to manage these better to make sure you look your perfect self, especially while at work and during meetings.

But the issue is, how do you maintain clear, soft and glowing skin when your work schedule barely gives you any time to engage in an indulgent skin ritual? The answer is simple. You have to fit in your skincare routine around your work routine.

Now before you start panicking, it’s important to note that basic skincare does not require you to get stuck in the office bathroom for half an hour or more. There are a few simple tips that you can fit in during the day, even while you’re on the way from one meeting to the other or stuck in traffic. Here’s everything you need to know to weather this season change.

1. Don’t compromise with cleansing

No, you don’t need a foamy face wash to cleanse your skin when you’re on the run. Simply put, you just don’t have the time for it during the day and technology has managed to make cleansing one of the easiest parts of the skincare routine, ever. Carry a pack of cleansing facial wipes — or micellar water wipes if you use makeup — but make sure they are unscented and, if possible, organic. If you want to go fancy, try aloe vera or cucumber wipes. But use wipes only on days when you’re on the run because there's no substitute to using a face wash at least once a day and most varieties contain plastic, which is bad for the environment.

2. Exfoliating is important

While you cannot try to fit an exfoliating routine during work, make sure you do this once a week at least. This is very important, because your pores have been exposed to dust and pollution all day long, and clogging them can lead to acne breakouts. If you have particularly oily or greasy skin, you can try exfoliating 2-3 times a week with a milder scrub.

3. Don’t skip toning

While a face wash cleans your face and exfoliating removes deep-seated dirt from your pores, toning does something vital too. It hydrates and seals your open pores and ensures that dust and dirt don’t easily stick to your face. This makes toning very important, and you should try to follow the previous two steps with a toner - even when you’re on the move. Try a spray mist toner, which is very easy to carry around. Don't rub your skin after spraying, let your skin absorb it naturally.

4. Get combination products

Using a moisturiser and sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or 30 is very important, whether it’s summer, spring, autumn or winter. Since you can’t skip either of these steps, even when you’re on the go or busy at work, why not get a combination product with the best of both? These combination products are easily available in the market, and some even have a basic foundation or blemish balm (BB) component in them. Just make sure you get a moisturiser with SPF 15 or SPF 30 and you’ll be fine. Apply directly after the toner to seal in the added moisture. Remember to reapply often, especially if your exposure to the sun in more than average.

5. Stay hydrated

Now, this is something you need to do no matter what. Carrying a bottle of water is the easiest thing you can do to maintain good skin throughout the year, whether the season is changing or not. Set alarms on your phone if you need to remind yourself to drink water while you’re busy, but remember that there's no shortcut you can use to stay hydrated.

6. Binge on antioxidants

You know your skin needs vitamin A, C, E, D and K, along with a bunch of antioxidants, to retain that healthy glow. And nothing delivers these nutrients more than fresh fruits and vegetables. Instead of snacking on carbs or junk food during your breaks, carry enough fruits and veggies to last you through the day. You could also prepare snack boxes consisting of carrots, cucumbers, apricots, citrus fruits, boiled broccoli, cooked mushrooms, bell peppers, etc. Some fresh yoghurt dip or hummus can help add more flavour.

7. Get rid of your makeup

No matter how busy you are throughout the day, remember to take your makeup off the moment you get back home. Even if you feel like collapsing on your bed and sleeping off, will yourself to wipe your skin thoroughly with a good makeup remover, use a face wash to cleanse properly and apply a night cream or vitamin C-enriched moisturiser. This will get your skin ready for all the hustle and bustle of the next day.

For more information, read our article on How to get glowing skin: Home remedies and skincare tips.

Feb 18, 2020 14:36:43 IST

Tags : Glowing Skin, Makeup, Makeup Routine, NewsTracker, Skin Care, Skin Care Routine, Skin Care Tips, Skin Health, Skincare Tips