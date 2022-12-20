Christmas 2022: Some special food traditions from around the world
Christmas is celebrated differently in various countries, with many of them marking the festival with their own food traditions.
One of the most-awaited festivals in the world is around the corner and we cannot keep calm. While Christmas is all about lights, delicious food, celebrations, and religious practices, some regions have very specific and interesting food traditions, which people follow with utmost dedication. With that said, as Christmas is all about indulgence and feasting, what can be better than knowing about the different food traditions from all around the world during this festive period?
Christmas food traditions
USA
Besides preparing the traditional Turkey roast for Christmas dinners, people in America love to indulge in dishes prepared from different sauces and jellies, especially those made from cranberry. They also love to make and eat different fruit cakes as gifts for families and friends.
Canada
While baking different items is a common practice during Christmas, Canadian families also indulge in baking and eating different kinds of cookies. As a part of it, sugar cookies are very essential.
Germany
While Germany has several traditional food items that are specifically prepared during Christmas, a few dishes like Christmas goose and the classic Stollen bread are especially popular. A honey-sweetened dish named ‘Lebkuchen’ is also served for dessert in the country.
UK
A popular British Christmas tradition is to prepare a special dessert for the night. Made up of dry fruits, a few spices, eggs, the special ‘Christmas pie’ or ‘Christmas pudding’ is served with brandy to the guests.
Australia
Christmas in Australia is quite different from the rest of the world. People here are seen soaking in the sun during December as it is usually summer in this part of the world. With the sun shining down, people in Australia mainly indulge in preparing barbecues with family and friends. Their main dishes include grilled ham and prawns, as well as some other sizzling food items.
