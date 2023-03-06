The world has witnessed a slew of changes in the past centuries beginning with the earliest indications of human evolution to widespread invasions, settlements, the birth of religions, the spread of cultures, and the rise and fall of several civilisations. While there is sufficient evidence to support world history and the significant changes that people have seen throughout time, knowing about it will help one understand how society has developed as a whole. With that said, today is 6 March 2023 and this date also marks many such major world events. Let’s take a closer look at a few significant occasions that occurred on this day, 6 March.

6 March: Historical events

1924 – King Tutankhamun’s tomb was opened by the Egyptian government

Almost two years after British archaeologist Howard Carter and his team discovered the doorway to the burial chamber of King Tutankhamun or King Tut and further entered the chamber, the mummy’s case was finally opened on 6 March 1924 on the orders of the Egyptian government.

1957 – Ghana became an independent country

It was on this date back in 1957 when the Gold Coast (now known as Ghana) became an independent country under the leadership of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who also led the administration after winning the Gold Coast legislative election in 1951. After gaining independence from Britain in 1957, the country not only became a member of the Commonwealth of Nations but was also transformed into a republic.

1964 – Cassius Clay changed his name to Muhammad Ali

After converting to Islam, American boxer Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr., changed his name to Muhammad Ali on 6 March 1964 at the age of 22. The athlete, who was widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of his time, took the name that was given by his spiritual mentor, Elijah Muhammad.

2003 – Air Algérie Flight crash

On this unfortunate date back in 2003, an Air Algérie Boeing 737 crashed seconds after taking off from the runway in Tamanrasset, Algeria. The crash took place as a result of engine failure, leaving the pilots completely unprepared. The plane climbed around 400 feet in the air, then stalled and came crashing down into the desert, where it erupted in flames. Out of the 103 passengers onboard, 102 were killed on spot.

2016 – Nancy Reagan passed away

Former actress Nancy Reagan, who served as First Lady from 1981 to 1989, passed away on 6 March 2016 in Los Angeles. Reagan was known for her efforts toward discouraging drug use among American youths and served alongside her husband, President Ronald Reagan, during his term. She was also considered to be her husband’s most trusted adviser.

