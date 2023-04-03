Artificial intelligence (AI) which once seemed like something out of science fiction has now come to our fingertips, thanks to the advancement in the field of technology, AI has now become a reality and is helping us out with various tasks. Not just the tech field, AI has also influenced a variety of other industries recently, including the arts. Speaking of which, several artists are nowadays using AI to produce stunning images. The artwork ranges from outstanding depictions of “Ancient Delhi at night” to stunning photographs of Game of Thrones characters wearing Indian costumes to famous global celebrities in never-seen avatars. There’s the latest inclusion to that list with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg donning all ‘bright and shiny’ clothes and walking on the ramp.

Zuckerberg who is otherwise known for carrying out a very simple and subtle personality with minimal and monochromatic clothing was seen showing off his fashionista side in the AI-generated pictures. The AI photos have gone viral on social media, leaving many confused and amused. It is pretty much hard to guess whether they are real or not.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Linus, the first photo shows the Meta CEO in a bright yellow outfit as he walked on the ramp, while the second one shows him in a Louis Vuitton shiny pink outfit

Check:

Mark Zuckerberg doing rounds on the runway, pure fashionista. 💬Prompt in alt https://t.co/GQB0nXRzHs pic.twitter.com/xYE3zkaGAm — Linus (●ᴗ●) (@LinusEkenstam) March 29, 2023

Users who sounded quite impressed with the AI creations took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “First outfit is awesome”, while another one wrote, “That’s the closest he’s getting at nailing AI so far.”

“Maybe he should start exploring fashion career too,” a user went on to suggest.

AI pictures create frenzy on the internet

Notably, this is not the first time that artificial intelligence has generated such impressive images of public figures, leaving the internet in a frenzy. Recently, another picture of Pope Francis caught traction after an AI image showed him donning a white puffer jacket by Balenciaga. Besides that, images of Tesla CEO walking hand-in-hand with rival GM CEO Mary Barra and former US President Donald Trump getting arrested also went viral.

While none of these actually happened, AI images made them look compellingly ‘real’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.