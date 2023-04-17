Ever wondered what a bicycle would look like with square-shaped wheels? This clip is for you

Bicycles are very common nowadays, with people from almost all age groups having one each. While we are accustomed to buying and using regular bicycles with round-shaped wheels that help the two-wheeler move forward smoothly, a new video shows an engineer replacing the wheels of his bicycle with unique-looking square-shaped wheels.

Shared on a YouTube channel named The Q, the video shows how an engineer goes on to completely replace the regular wheels with customised square-shaped wheels. As mentioned in the video, while most of the materials used in the bicycle are from discarded parts of other bikes. The engineer went on to call it “one of the craziest projects” that his team has ever built.

The video was shared earlier this month with a short description that reads, “Please meet almost normal bicycle but with one modification – square wheels! This concept is fully working and you can ride and make turns. Creating and installing square wheels on bicycles has been one of the craziest projects we’ve ever built. Lots of attention guaranteed.”

As the video plays, it shows how the engineer used separate iron rods to create square-shaped frames for the wheels. He further welds them together and adds screws and the bike’s chain ring. He also went to add rollable wheels between the chainrings and then attached them to his customised bike.

Watch the full video here:

The video, which was shared on Twitter as well, gained a lot of attention. Social media users who took to the comment section and talked about how fast technology has changed. “We had Airships and electric cars 100s of years ago — today we have this…”, one comment read.

“Well, at least the dogs won’t run after the bike tires,” an individual joked.

“Actually that’s not really square wheels in the general sense, they are square frames with tracks. Sorry, but that definitely doesn’t add up to square wheels. Anyway, it’s funny and throws you for a loop for a second. That was the original intention of the invention,” one user explained.

The YouTube video has so far garnered over 6 million views and several reactions.

