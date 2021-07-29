UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application process for principal post ends today; check upsconline.nic.in

The recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 363 vacancies for the post of Principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, and Government of NCT of New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application process Thursday, 29 July for the posts of Principal. Candidates who are interested and have not yet registered themselves can do it by visiting the official website upsconline.nic.in till 5 pm.

Also, of the total number of posts, 208 vacancies are for eligible male candidates and 155 are for female candidates.

Steps to apply for UPSC Principal 2021 recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Online application for various examination of UPSC' on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on 'Apply Now' next to the principal post

Step 4: Candidates will then have to fill the application form, upload documents and submit all details as required

Step 5: After submitting details, applicants will have to pay the application fee as required

Step 6: Finally, download the submitted form and take a printout for future use or reference

Here's the direct link: upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php

Earlier on 24 April, the commission released an advertisement revealing that postponment of the recruitment due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country.

Candidates, who are registering for the recruitment, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25. The fees should be paid either by remitting the money in any branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI.

Applicants from the Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe/PwBD category and women have been exempted from the payment of the application fee.