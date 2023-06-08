Bajrang Yadav overcomes father's tragic death, cracks UPSC; know inspiring story

People often mistake courage for fearlessness. Yet, courage is not about the absence of fear rather it is about mastery of it. If there is an absence of fear, the question of having the strength to face it will never arise. A person’s commitment to achieving their goals cannot be dictated by the ups and downs of life because the hardships of life are inevitable. Setting a similar example, Bajrang Yadav, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, held hope during times of adversity. A farmer’s son from a modest village, Yadav, secured an AIR 454 in the UPSC CSE 2022 exam despite suffering a tragic family loss.

Who is Bajrang Yadav?

Bajrang Yadav comes from a little hamlet in the Basti region of Uttar Pradesh. After completing his elementary education in Basti, he attended Urmila Educational Academy to complete his secondary education. According to Times Now, he moved to Delhi in 2019 after earning his mathematics degree from Allahabad University, to prepare for the UPSC CSE test.

A year later in 2020, unfortunately, he had to deal with the devastating loss of his father, Rajesh Yadav, which shattered him completely. Despite this, he never lost sight of his family’s strength.

With indomitable efforts

In the aftermath of his father’s death, Bajrang’s family’s finances had become terribly deplorable, making coaching exceedingly difficult for him. But it was after losing his father that his rigorous efforts led him to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Exam even more. This helped him prove his worth as an officer.

As a result, he learned about the various schemes being held by Drishti IAS Coaching’s founder, Vikas Divyakirti. Drishti IAS is India’s premier UPSC coaching institute and online study portal. Bajrang stated, the institute’s founder ran two to three programmes from which he benefited greatly. The free tutoring he received helped him pass the Civil Services Examination.

Through his passion and commitment to achieving his goal, he embarked on a path of sacrifice that made it possible for him to earn what once appeared impossible. His success story demonstrates persistence, aspiration and undurable efforts.

India’s premier central recruitment agency, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), recruits all Group ‘A’ officers under Government of India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.