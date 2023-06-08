Meet Ram Bhajan Kumar, Delhi Police constable who cleared UPSC in 8th attempt

There is no doubt that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the most difficult exams in the world. The grueling three-stage exam attracts more than a million applicants each year. Sadly, less than 1 percent make it to the second round of the exam, the written test. In such a scenario, all applicants who pass the exam share equal success stories. One such story is of Ram Bhajan Kumar, head constable in Delhi Police who secured 667th rank in the UPSC 2022 exam.

Who is Ram Bhajan Kumar?

Ram Bhajan, a resident of Bapi in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, comes from a humble labour family. Despite many challenges, the 34-year-old head constable with the Delhi Police finally passed the prestigious exam in his eighth attempt. His journey to success is an inspiring tale of determination and grit. His path to becoming a police officer was hampered by the fact that he was from a family with limited resources. Despite this, it was his unwavering dedication and courage that helped him crack the UPSC exam.

Ram Bhajan’s struggles

In Rajasthan, Ram Bhajan worked as a laborer while still in school. As a child, he wanted to support his family as soon as possible. He claims receiving an early education from a government school in the neighborhood. In 2009, soon after passing Class 12 or Higher Secondary education, he secured a constable job in the Delhi Police. In addition, he obtained a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Rajasthan University through self-study. In 2012, he qualified for the NET/JRF in Hindi, according to News18.

In the race for the Civil Service

The same year, Ram Bhajan married Anjali Kumari. Having been inspired by seniors, he began preparing for the Civil Service in 2015. One such example was Firoz Alam, a Delhi Police constable who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in 2019 after clearing the UPSC exam. In addition to coaching, Bhajan Kumar emphasised studying independently. He first sat for the UPSC Mains exam in 2018, but failed the interview.

A support community was set up in the form of a WhatsApp group where tips and words of encouragement were shared for aspirants like Ram Bhajan. This has also prepared the constable for interviews.

When asked about his daily routine while preparing for the exam, he said he worked for 7-8 hours every day with discipline. In addition to performing challenging duties in the police, he never neglected his family responsibilities, and he was helped immensely by his mother and wife. A month before the exam, he took a break and purchased study materials from Mukherjee Nagar.

It has truly been a dream fulfillment for Ram Bhajan, who gave an eighth attempt for the exam. Belonging to an OBC category, he was eligible for nine attempts and this was his second-last try.

UPSC 2022 results were declared last month. Among the 933 candidates who successfully passed the premium services exam, Ishita Kishore secured the top position.

