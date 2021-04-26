The commission was seeking to recruit principals in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the recruitment process to fill 363 vacancies for the post of principal in the Directorate of Education, Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi, due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The notification was released on 24 April on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The notification reads, “Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the recruitment process in respect of Indicative Advertisement No. 07/2021, Vacancy No. 21040701324 advertised/notified in the ‘Employment News’ on 24.04.2021, is deferred. It would be re published in due course”.

Meanwhile, the commission has not mentioned any particular date for the start of the recruitment process. But interested and eligible candidates are advised to regularly check the website for further updates and information.

Details on Recruitment Drive:

This recruitment drive aims at filling 208 vacancies for Male and 155 vacancies for females.

Category-wise breakup:

1. Schedule caste (SC) total 57 vacancies (31 Male and 26 Female)

2. Schedule Tribe (ST) total 26 vacancies (13 Male and 13 Female)

3. Other backward Class (OBC) total 106 vacancies (65 Male and 41 Female)

4. Reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) total 34 vacancies (18 Male and 16 Female)

5. Unreserved (UR) total 140 vacancies (81 Male and 59 Female)