UPSC CDS (II) 2020: Marks of non-recommended candidates declared by UPSC; check upsc.gov.in
The Commission has released the marks of 1,449 candidates who appeared in the final stage of the recruitment, the SSB interview, but were not recommended for appointment
The marks of non-recommended candidates for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can check and download their UPSC results at its official website - www.upsc.gov.in.
Simple steps to check the CDS II 2020 results for non-qualified candidates:
- Visit the official website of UPSC - www.upsc.gov.in
- Click on the link -‘UPSC CDS Marks’
- A new page will appear, click on the appropriate link for the CDS 2020 results
- A PDF file containing the results will be visible on the screen
- Scroll and check the CDS II 2020 result
- Download the CDS II 2020 result and take a printout for future use
- Direct link to download the CDS II 2020 result
The UPSC has released the result of CDS II 2020 for NA, AFA, and IMA courses, and OTA (Men & Women) courses.
According to the official notification, the marks of the candidates have been issued as per the public disclosure of the marks scheme of the department of personnel and training. The department aims at providing a transparent database to employers which enables them to select employable candidates as per their requirements.
The IMA, NA, and AFA candidates were scored out of 600 marks while the OTA applicants were graded out of 400 marks.
In October 2020, the Union Public Service Commission released e-admit card for Combined Defence Services Examination II, 2020 on its official website.
The exam was conducted on 8 November last year at various centres across the country.
Aspirants were shortlisted by the commission on the basis of written exam, SSB interviews and medical exam. The Commission had declared CDS II 2020 final results for IMA, NA & AFA courses on 16 July this year. The result of OTA (Men & Women) course released on 1 October this year.
