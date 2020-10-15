UPSC CDS II 2020 exam: Admit card of Combined Defence Services exam released at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC CDS II 2020 exam will be conducted on 8 November at various centres across the country to fill 344 vacancies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released e-admit card for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2020 on its official website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CDS II 2020 exam will be conducted on 8 November at various centres across the country.

The recruitment exam is conducted to fill 344 vacancies. Candidates will be selected on the basis on written exam, SSB interview and medical exam.

Those who qualify the written exam will be called for SSB interview. The dates of interview round will be announced later by the Commission on its website.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to enter the test centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the paper. The entry gates of the examination centre will be closed 10 minutes prior to the scheduled commencement of the exam session, reported Jagran Josh.

Examinees will have to strictly adhere to the health guidelines issued by the central government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates will have to cover their nose and mouth with face mask and maintain social distancing in the exam centre.

As per a notification by UPSC, along with UPSC CDS II 2020 exam admit card, candidates will be required to carry a proof of identity such as Aadhar Card/ Voter Card/ PAN Card/ Passport/ Driving Licence/ any other photo IF card issued by the state/ centre government.

The Commission also said that in case the photograph of the candidate is not visible or available on the e-admit card, they will be required to carry three identical photos along with them.

Steps to download UPSC CDS II exam 2020 e-admit card:

Step 1: Log on to UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under What's New section, tap on the link that says 'e - Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020'

Step 3: Enter your registration ID or roll number to download the admit card

Here is the direct link to download UPSC CDS II 2020 exam e-admit card: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_cdsii_2020/admit_card.php#hhh1

In case of any discrepancy in the e-admit card, candidates should inform the UPSC at e-mail ID: us.cds-upsc@gov.in by 3 November.