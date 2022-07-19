Tamil Nadu student death row: Chennai Police deploy extra force along Marina beach amid rumours of protest

The heavy security comes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the second autopsy scheduled later on Tuesday in response to the deceased girl’s father’s plea and ordered that it will hear the matter on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Greater Chennai Police deployed close to 300 police personnel along the stretch of the Marina beach on Kamarajar Salai on Tuesday amid rumours of a protest scheduled to take place at the shore in connection with the death of a Class 12 girl of a private school in Chinnasalem’s Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, reports the Indian Express. Officials have been deployed from Napier Bridge to Light House.

Police personnel have also been deployed outside Kallakurichi Government medical college hospital, where the Madras High Court-ordered re-postmortem of the girl will take place.

Supreme Court refuses to grant interim stay

Meanwhile, in response to the deceased girl’s father’s plea, the Supreme Court refuses to grant an interim stay on the re-postmortem ordered by Madras High Court. However, the apex has said that the plea will be heard on 20 July. The parents of the deceased Kallakurichi girl student sought an urgent hearing of a petition seeking to include a medical expert of their choice in team which will conduct the re- postmortem.

Teachers arrested & SIT to be set up

Earlier on Monday, two teachers of a school near Kallakurichi were arrested in connection with the death of the girl student. They were remanded to 15-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

The Madras High Court directed the state police chief C Sylendra Babu to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify the rioters and take stern action against them. It ordered a re-postmortem on the body of a 17-year old girl, whose death had sparked off the violence. But a plea from the victim's father to include a doctor of his choice to participate in re-postmortem was turned down by the court.

Another student attempts to end life

Amid the Kallakurichi turmoil, a teenage girl on Monday reportedly attempted to end her life by jumping from the second floor of the Government Higher Secondary School in Mecheri in Salem.

As the 17-year old sustained serious injuries on her hands and legs, teachers immediately rushed her to the Salem Government Hospital, where the condition of the girl is said to be stable, police said.

Following the interaction with the girl, it was revealed that family issues were said to be the reason for the student resorting to the extreme step, they said.

School students to be counselled

With the incident being reported after the Kallakurichi incident, where a student is suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor of her school hostel, the administration has decided to provide counselling to all school students in the district, the officials said.

What is Kallakurichi student suicide death row

A 17-year old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from Kallakurichi, was found dead on 13 July on the hostel premises. Kallakurichi is about 260 km from Chennai and is near Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu.

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor. Reportedly, a post-mortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe and following violence on 17 July, the matter was transferred to the CB-CID.

According to police officials, "The girl died by suicide on Tuesday night in the school premises and there was a note found in which it was alleged that two teachers from the school tortured her forcing them to study all the time." The student death case was registered under section 174 (unnatural death).

The girl student's parents, relatives and people belonging to her village Periyanasalur, off Veppur in Cuddalore district, held back-to-back protests raising suspicions in connection with her death and sought justice. The protests were held in both Kallakurichi and Cuddalore districts.

Blaming the school authorities and seeking action against them they held a protest in in Kallakurichi on 16 July for the fourth successive day. The protest on Sunday turned violent where protesters attacked a school and vandalised it.

In all, 329 persons have been held so far and they are being questioned for their involvement in the violence, police said.

All private nursery, matriculation & CBSE schools will remain closed tomorrow in the state to protest against the attack on Kaniyamoor Sakthi Matriculation School in Kallakurichi.

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

