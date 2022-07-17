Following the violence in Kallakurichi, appealing for peace, Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted and assuring that the accused will be punished

Thousands of protesters on Sunday went on a rampage in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, after the death of a girl student. They set fire to vehicles and pelted stones. Here's what we know:

What is the case

A-17 year old girl, studying in Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, about 15 km from Kallakurichi, was found dead on 13 July in her hostel. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping off from the window. But a postmortem report reportedly indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death.

According to police officials, "The girl died by suicide on Tuesday night in the school premises and there was a note found in which it was alleged that two teachers from the school tortured her forcing them to study all the time." The student death case was registered under section 174 (unnatural death).

Parents want action against school

Shocked by her death, her parents, relatives and people belonging to her village Periyanasalur, off Veppur in Cuddalore district, have been staging non-stop protest seeking justice. They have blamed the 'international' school authorities and seeking action against them they held a protest on 16 July for the fourth successive day. Their demands, that have the support of a political outfit and the youth wing of a Left party, include a CB-CID probe and arrest of those responsible for the girl's death.

The Sunday violence

The agitators, pushed down barricades put up by the police, stormed the premises of a school at nearby Chinnasalem and set buses parked inside the institution's premises on fire, police said.

Some of them set ablaze a police bus as well. A car was turned upside down and damaged using hammers.

Tamil Nadu | Violence broke out in Kallakurichi with protesters entering a school, setting buses ablaze, vandalising school property as they sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl pic.twitter.com/1id0U9jVUW — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

Several protesters managed to reach the terrace and vandalised the school name board and held high banners seeking justice for the dead girl.

Outnumbered for a while, the best efforts of police to disperse the protesters proved futile.

After a while, police personnel from nearby districts began arriving as part of measures to tackle the situation. But by then several personnel were injured.

A chunk of agitators had a free run and indulged in vandalism inside the school premises. Some of them took away things like furniture and almirah from the school, damaged them and set them on fire on the road.

The protesters include volunteers of a youth outfit and they had gathered in huge numbers following messages in social media urging solidarity for justice. While agitators flung stones at police men and women, several uniformed personnel picked up some stones and threw them back at the mobs. As a result of the violence, which began as a 'road blockade protest' on Sunday, led to traffic disruptions on the arterial Chennai-Salem highway.

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu appealed to the people to maintain calm and warned against resorting to violence. Tough action would be taken against those indulging in violence, he told reporters in Chennai.

Following the violence, Section 144 was imposed in Kallakurichi, Chinnasalem, Nainar Palayam taluk, said District Collector PN Sridhar.

Chief minister calls for calm

Appealing for peace, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tweeted, "Violence worries me. Accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl's death ends. I have asked DGP, Home Secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. I request people to maintain peace."

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has ordered Kallakurichi chief education officer to submit a detailed report on the incident.

With input from agencies

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.