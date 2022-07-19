The Supreme Court will on Wednesday hear a plea by family of deceased Kallakurichi girl seeking a medical expert of their choice in the team which will conduct the girl's re-postmortem.

The 17-year old girl was found dead on 13 July on the private residential school premises in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Tamil Nadu.

Supreme Court agrees to hear tomorrow plea by parents of Kallakurichi girl seeking urgent hearing of petition seeking to include a medical expert of their choice in team which will conduct a re- postmortem — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2022

The Supreme Court, however, refused to grant an interim stay on the re-postmortem ordered by the Madras High Court.

On Monday, the Madras High Court ordered the second autopsy of a schoolgirl whose suicide sparked violence in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.

A mob went on a rampage on Sunday after the girl jumped off the third floor of her hostel.

The school's chemistry teacher Haripriya, and the mathematics teacher, Kritika, were arrested on Monday in connection with the case.

According to the police, the girl died by suicide on the school premises. A note recovered from her alleged that two teachers from the school tortured her and forced her to study all the time, the police added.

A case was registered under Section 174 (unnatural death), said police.

Earlier, three management officials of the school including the Principal were arrested in the case.

