Tamil Nadu schoolgirl suicide: Madras HC orders second autopsy, two teachers arrested

New Delhi: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the second autopsy of a schoolgirl whose suicide sparked violence in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu's Salem district.

A mob went on a rampage on Sunday after the private residential school student jumped off the third floor of her hostel in Kallakurichi on 13 July.

According to India Today, the cause of death as mentioned in the first autopsy was multiple injuries.

The school's chemistry teacher Haripriya, and the mathematics teacher, Kritika, were arrested On Monday in connection with the case, India Today reported.

According to the police, "the girl died by suicide night on the school premises and there was a note found in which it was alleged that two teachers from the school tortured her forcing them to study all the time."

The student death case was registered under section 174 (unnatural death).

Earlier, three management officials of the school including the Principal were arrested.

On Sunday, more than a thousand people staged a protest in front of the school demanding justice for the student's death. Protesters pelted stones at the police van.

Police tried to control the situation but the protestors damaged the police vehicle. A few policemen also sustained some injuries.

Appealing for peace, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had tweeted, "Violence worries me. The accused will be punished when the police probe over the school girl's death ends. I have asked DGP, Home Secretary to travel to Kallakurichi. I request people to maintain peace."

