Sonali Phogat's brother claims she was poisoned, says not satisfied with postmortem in Goa

Rinku Dhaka, brother of Sonali Phogat, said that his sister's body, face, ears had turned blue. He claimed that Sonali was healthy and that she did not die of a heart attack

New Delhi: Sonali Phogat’s family says they are no satisfied with the postmortem of the late Haryana BJP leader who passed away on Tuesday. Sonali’s brother Rinku Dhaka said that kin will get the post-mortem done again in AIIMS, New Delhi.

“We are not satisfied here. We will get the post-mortem done again in AIIMS Delhi. We are not being heard here,” Sonali’s brother said.

Dhaka further alleged that not a single BJP leader came to help his family after Sonali’s death. “My sister was committed to the BJP but not a single BJP leader came here to help us. We want justice.”

Dhaka also claimed that Goa Police have denied registering FIR by them and have been saying that the complaint will be lodged on the basis of doctor’s opinion.

“I have seen my sister’s body and her face, ears are blue and this happens when the poison is inside the body, not in a heart attack. My sister was healthy,” Dhaka added.

Sonali Phogat’s brother says she was raped and blackmailed by her staff

According to a report by ToI, Dhaka alleged that his late sister was earlier raped by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder and suspects that the two might have killed her.

He also accused Sudhir and Sukhwinder of blackmaling her by making videos of the heinous act.

On Wednesday, Dhaka filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming that she was murdered by two of her associates.

“This was a pre-planned murder. We have doubts on two people including her personal assistant. I demand a CBI investigation into her death,” Rinku Dhaka, brother of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat said.

He also alleged that a short while before her death, Sonali had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.

Meanwhile, a teenage daughter of BJP leader sought justice for her mother. “My mother deserves justice. The case requires proper investigation and the culprits should get strict punishment,” news agency ANI quoted the young girl saying.

