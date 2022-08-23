BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

On Monday, Sonali Phogat had complained of uneasiness to her staff after which she was rushed to a hospital in Goa

Mumbai: Sonali Phogat, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Haryana and actress, died of heart attack in Goa late on Monday night.

On Monday, the 41-year-old Bigg Boss 14 contestant, complained of uneasiness to her staff after which she was rushed to a hospital. She was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members.

News agency PTI quoted sources saying that she was taken to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital.

Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on, he added.

Police informed that the post mortem is being conducted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

Her parents, who stay in Bhuthan village in Haryana, are on their way to Goa.

In 2016, Sonali's husband Sanjay Phogat was found dead at a farmhouse. She has a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat whom she was very close to.

In 2019, Sonali had contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur seat on a BJP ticket against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Sonali Phogat career trajectory

Sonali, a former Tik Tok star, was last seen in controversial Salman Khan hosted television reality show Bigg Boss season 14. She had entered the show as a wildcard contestant after which her popularity had increased.

She made her debut in acting in 2016 with the television serial Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. She played the role of Fatima, the wife of Haider, a dreaded underworld don in the show.

She had also appeared in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti.

Sonali has also featured in several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was also seen in a web series - The Story Of Badmashgarh.

Hours before her death on Monday, Sonali had changed her profile picture on Twitter and also posted a video on her Instagram account.

With inputs from agencies

