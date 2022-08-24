Sonali Phogat death: It seems to be a case of cardiac arrest, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

The family members of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat raised serious doubts about her death saying that she could not have died of heart attack. They have even sought a CBI inquiry into the matter

New Delhi: As per preliminary reports by doctors and DGP, it seems that Haryana BJP leader and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat has died of cardiac arrest, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the media on Wednesday.

"We are taking it (the death of Sonali Phogat) seriously. DGP himself is monitoring. Investigation and postmortem reports will come to him," the chief minister said.

Sonali Phogat's family denies cardiac arrest as cause of death, hints at foul play

Earlier in the day, family members of Sonali raised serious doubts about her death saying that she could not have died of heart attack. They even sought a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Raman said that her sister, Sonali, was "very fit" and that her family was not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack.

"We demand a proper investigation by CBI. She had no such medical problem," Raman added.

Rupesh, another sister of Sonali said that she got a call from her a day before her death and indicated that all was not well with her.

"I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy is going on... Later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up," Rupesh added.

A report by ToI mentioned Sudesh Devi, Sonali's another sister claiming that she had spoken to their mother hours before her death and said something was being mixed in her food which was affecting her health.

"Mere pe kuchh saazish ho rahi hai (A conspiracy is afoot against me),” Sonali is said to have told her mother.

Sonali Phogat postmortem

A two-member committee of forensic specialists have been constituted by the Goa Medical College and Hospital to conduct the post-mortem examination on Sonali who died in Goa’s Anjuna on Tuesday morning.

The post-mortem will be conducted today after her family gives their approval.

Meanwhile, a case of unnatural death has been registered by the Anjuna police, who also say that they do not suspect any fould play.

"We have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report before deciding further," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

The ToI report mention Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh saying that Sonali had gone to Curlies, a beach shack, at Anjuna where she complained about uneasiness and later she came to the hotel. "Through the initial investigation we did not find any foul play," he added.

The 41-year-old former TikTok star on Monday complained of uneasiness to her staff after which she was rushed to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district. She was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members.

DSP (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital.

In 2016, Sanjay Phogat, husband of Sonali, was found dead at a farmhouse. She has a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat whom she was very close to.

Sonali had in 2019 contested the Haryana Assembly polls from the Adampur constituency on a BJP ticket against Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Hours before her death, Sonali had changed her profile picture on Twitter and even posted a video on her Instagram account.

Notably, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance and constituted a two-member fact-finding team to look into the matter.

With inputs from agencies

