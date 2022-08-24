Sonali Phogat's brother files complaint with Goa police, alleges she was murdered by associates

Rinku Dhaka alleged that a short while before her death, Sonali Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues

New Delhi: Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka has filed a formal complaint with the Goa Police, claiming that she was murdered by two of her associates.

"I have submitted a written complaint in Anjuna PS, Goa. This was a pre-planned murder. We have doubts on two people including her personal assistant. I demand a CBI investigation into her death, Rinku Dhaka, brother of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat said.

Dhaka also alleged that a short while before her death, Sonali had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law during which she sounded disturbed and complained against her two colleagues.

He also claimed that the CCTV cameras, laptop and other crucial things from her farmhouse in Haryana have gone missing after her death. Sonali, a BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana who had found fame on TikTok, was "brought dead" at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on Tuesday morning, a police official earlier said, adding that she died of a suspected heart attack.

The Anjuna police had registered a case of unnatural death.

Sonali's family members arrived in Goa on Tuesday night. In his complaint with Anjuna police in Goa Daka claimed that two of Phogat's associates murdered her in Goa.

"We had asked her to stay away from them and return to Hisar the next day (after Sonali spoke to her mother)," Dhaka told reporters outside the Anjuna police station.

He claimed the police have refused to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the two persons. “If the FIR is not filed against them, we will not allow the postmortem to be conducted in Goa,” he said.

He further said, "We are not satisfied with the postmortem done here in Goa. We want that it should be done again at AIIMS, Delhi".

Dhaka said the family members would prefer the postmortem to be conducted at the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi or at AIIMS, Jaipur. “She was a BJP leader for last 15 years. We will also appeal to the prime minister to help us in getting justice for her,” he said.

