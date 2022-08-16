Shivamogga violence: Section 144 till 18 August, sale of liquor restricted over Veer Savarkar, Tipu Sultan poster row

Karnataka Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been conducting flag march amid Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga after clash broke out between two groups over installation of poster of Veer Savarkar and Tipu Sultan

New Delhi: In Karnataka's Shivamogga, prohibitory orders under Section 144 will remain in force till Thursday, 18 August after clash between two groups over the installation of poster of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan in Ameer Ahmad circle of the city.

Sale of liquor has also been restricted in Bhadravati and Shivamogga, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said on Tuesday.

"There's peace here (in Shivamogga) and our officials are on patrol. Section 144 imposed till Thursday. Sale of liquor restricted in Bhadravati and Shivamogga. More than 1,000 of our police personnel have come here from other districts," news agency ANI reported ADGP Law and Order Alok Kumar as saying.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been conducting flag march amid Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refused to comment on the Shivamogga banner clashes. "It is not right to comment on the matter when the investigation is underway. I've instructed the police to conduct a stringent investigation," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa warned the senior members of Muslims community to take action against youth of the community involved in anti-national activities in Shivamogga.

He also said that the activities won't survive if the Hindu society rises.

"I request senior members of Muslim community to take action against youth of their community involved in such anti-national activities. If Hindu society rises, then such activities won't survive," Eshwarappa said.

On Monday, 15 August, when the country was celebrating 75th anniversary of Independence Day, 20-year-old Prem Singh was stabbed when clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Veer Savarkar and Tipu Sultan.

A 30-year-old man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes in Shivamogga and stabbed Singh, was shot in the leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him.

Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi is a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of IPC against Nadeem, Tanveer, Charbi and Abdul Rehman and they were arrested.

Shivamogga clash

The clash in Shivamogga broke out after one of the groups wanted to put a picture of Savarkar on a high mast light pole, while the other planned to place a picture of the Tipu Sultan.

The situation became tense after there attempt was allegedly made by some to replace or damage the picture. Large number of people congregated in the area and the cops had to resort to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd.

