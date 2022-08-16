Shivamogga: BJP's Eshwarappa warns Muslim community against anti-national activities, says, 'If Hindu society rises...'

Karnataka BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa's statement came a day after a 20-year-old man was stabbed when clashes broke out between two communities in Shivamogga over putting up banners of Veer Savarkar and Tipu Sultan on Independence Day

Bengaluru: KS Eshwarappa, BJP MLA from Karnataka, on Tuesday warned the Muslims to take action against youth of the community involved in anti-national activities in Shivamogga. He further said that the activities won't survive if the Hindu society rises.

The lawmaker's statement came a day after a 20-year-old man, Prem Singh, was stabbed when clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Independence Day (15 August, 2022).

"I request senior members of Muslim community to take action against youth of their community involved in such anti-national activities. If Hindu society rises, then such activities won't survive," Eshwarappa said.

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes in Shivamogga and stabbed Prem Singh, was shot in the leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him.

Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi, a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident.

After the clash broke out on Monday, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC were imposed in the town.

Police have registered a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of IPC against Nadeem, Tanveer, Charbi and Abdul Rehman and they were arrested.

Meanwhile, the district administration has declared holiday to schools and colleges in Bhadravati and Shivamogga today.

Earlier on Tuesday, a team of police personnel had gone to detain Zabi but he allegedly tried to attack them. In self defence, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuki of Vinoba Nagar police station shot in his right leg, cops said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said that the stab victim hails from Rajasthan and was an employee of a garment shop where the clashes broke out.

Singh was not involved in the clashes but was stabbed by four people. "We have arrested four people. We will interrogate them to find out any background and ideological support to them, or their ideological leanings," the ADGP said.

The senior police official also said the sector wise 'bandobast' and patrolling will continue for continue for the next three days and after reviewing the situation, police will decide the next course of action.

