Shivamogga violence: Have instructed police to conduct stringent investigation, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka police arrested four men in connection with the stabbing incident that took place in the Shivamogga district on Monday

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has reacted to the violence in the Shivamogga district over the poster of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on Independence Day.

Basavaraj Bommai said, "It is not right to comment on the matter when the investigation is underway. I've instructed the police to conduct a stringent investigation."

ADGP Law & Order Alok Kumar has said, "There's peace here and our officials are on patrol. Sec 144 has been imposed till Thursday, 18 August. The sale of liquor has been restricted in Bhadravati and Shivamogga. More than 1000 of our police personnel have come here from other districts."

Meanwhile, Section 144 was imposed in Shivamogga after a group of people tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the area yesterday.

The accused have been identified as Nadeem (25), Abdul Rehman (25), Tanveer, and Jabiullah.

A 20-yr-old man named Prem Singh was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of Shivamogga, hours after a row erupted over a poster of VD Savarkar put up at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day.

The accused have been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

