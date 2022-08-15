Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga after tension escalates over Veer Savarkar portrait

A row erupted on Monday, after a group of people tried to remove the portraits of Veer Savarkar to install banners of Tipu Sultan at the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city

Bengaluru: In Karnataka's Shivamogga, Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed after a group of people tried to remove posters of Veer Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city.

A report by news agency ANI mentioned Shivamogga Police saying that cops resorted to mild lathi charge to bring the mob under control.

"Situation remains tense," police added.

A report by India Today said that an incident of stabbing was also registered in the Gandhi Bazar area of Shivamogga after the row erupted over Veer Sarvarkar poster at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day.

Prem Singh, the victim, has been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. The cops are trying to find out the motive behind the attack.

However, the Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the incident of stabbing may be due to the ongoing Savarkar banner issue in the Shivamoga.

"One stabbing incident has happened in Shivamogga is what I’m told. Is it regarding Savarkar photo issue, it seems like it. But yet to get full details," the India Today report quoted Karnataka Jnanendra as saying.

Couple of days back, a verbal tussle broke out over keeping Savarkar's portrait among other photos of freedom fighters at a shopping complex in Shivamogga.

One group objected to the portrait and put the portrait of Tipu Sultan in that place which led to verbal fight between two groups associated with two separate communities.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the youths had committed an unforgivable offence by removing Savarkar’s portrait. "Police have already arrested the accused. The world celebrates Savarkar but this incident has pained everyone. I request the people to maintain peace and not take law into their hands," he added.

Meanwhile, a political scuffle also broke out over posters of Tipu Sultan and Veer Savarkar put up for Independence Day celebrations, with miscreants damaging banners of the erstwhile ruler and Hindu ideologue.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, "The cutout of freedom fighter Tipu Sultan was destroyed by miscreants. Tipu’s Palace is under the Archaeological department. As part of Independence Day celebrations, special decorations are being put up and Tipu’s contribution to the Freedom Movement is well known. The Central government is paying homage to those who fought for the freedom of the country, but it is disheartening to see such bigotry."

Replying to the BJP's allegation that Tipu Sultan was being honoured to appease minorities, Shivakumar said that people of all communities fought for India's independence and that their idea was to bring freedom to the country, and not about caste and religion.

With inputs from agencies

