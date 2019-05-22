Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts Result 2019 Declared Updates: Girls fare better than boys with pass percentage of 90.81% against 85.41%

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Arts Exam Results 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 12 arts results today (Wednesday, 22 May). The overall pass percentage recorded this year by Class 12 arts stream students is 88 percent.

This year, girls have fared better than boys in Rajasthan board Class 12 examinations for arts stream. Girls secured an overall pass percentage of 90.81 percent, while for boys the figure stood at 85.41 percent.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the RBSE official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for the exam in this case, "Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2019 Result"

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy to avoid delay in checking the results.

As many as 5.3 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 arts exams, which held from 7 March to 14 March.

The results will be available on third-party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com, as well.

Students can also access their scores through an SMS service provided by the government. Candidates need to type RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 to view their results.

In 2018, the Class 12 result for the arts stream was announced on 1 June. The overall pass percentage in the RBSE 12th arts stream was recorded at 88.89 percent. Girls had outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 91.25 percent against 86.6 percent.

The Rajasthan board had declared the Class 12 science and commerce stream results on 15 May. The overall pass percentage of science students was 92.88 percent. The pass percentage of commerce students was 91.46 percent.

